Here’s what that clandestine pot grow near Lincoln looks like

On Oct. 2, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant for a clandestine criminal marijuana grow at a warehouse in unincorporated Lincoln. Detectives uncovered 571 marijuana plants.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service