Here’s what that clandestine pot grow near Lincoln looks like
On Oct. 2, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant for a clandestine criminal marijuana grow at a warehouse in unincorporated Lincoln. Detectives uncovered 571 marijuana plants.
A vehicle struck a fire hydrant in Sacramento early Wednesday morning, injuring at least two people and flooding an intersection on Broadway, Fire Department and city utilities officials said. Footage from Public Safety News.
The day after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that would prevent 14- and 15-year-olds from being sentenced as adults, Daniel Marsh – convicted of murdering a Davis couple – appeared in court in Yolo County to see if his sentence would stand.
Thousands of people gather Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus for the funeral of Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk. He was slain earlier this month in Rancho Cordova on September 17, 2018.
Tara Lungariello Rackley, 25, was shot in the neck by a random bullet and paralyzed from the waist down. As a mother of two children, not using her legs has been difficult, but as she undergoes physical therapy, she maintains a positive attitude.
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of
In a busy Sunday night and early Monday morning, Sacramento City Fire crews battled a grass fire in the Lower American River Parkway that started in a homeless camp and an early morning car fire on the 6000 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
UC Berkeley students reacts to arrest of NorCal Rapist suspect, Roy Charles Waller, 58, who worked as a safety specialist in the UC Berkeley Office of Environment, Health and Safety, Friday, September 21, 2018.
Younger sister of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk greeted by deputies, family, teachers, community members as she arrives Friday morning, September 21, 2018, at Sylvan Middle School in Citrus Heights.
