Sheriff Jones says he will continue to employ Braziel to do leadership training, despite accusing him of lying and potential conflicts of interest

The Bee's Anita Chabria sat down with Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones two weeks after he locked out the department's inspector general to discuss oversight, accountability and the shooting of Mikel McIntyre.
