Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Bicyclist fatally struck by two cars. Help CHP find runaway driver

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

October 14, 2018 10:29 AM

A bicyclist in Olivehurst was struck consecutively by two cars on Saturday night, fatally wounding her, and police are looking for one of the drivers who fled the scene.

The bicyclist was riding in the intersection of McGowan Parkway and Dan Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when she was struck by a car and was seriously injured, according to a news release issued by Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after the first collision, the bicyclist was hit by another driver who did not realize that she was lying in the roadway, according to the release.

The first driver fled northbound on Evelyn Drive while the second driver waited for authorities. After they arrived, the bicyclist was taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Authorities are searching for the first driver, who was driving an older, dark-colored sedan with an angled spoiler, according to the release.

CHP asks anyone who has information regarding the collision to contact Officer La Pointe at the Yuba-Sutter office at (530) 674-5141.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or report online at crimealert.org.

By

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question