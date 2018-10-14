Bicyclist fatally struck by two cars. Help CHP find runaway driver

A bicyclist in Olivehurst was struck consecutively by two cars on Saturday night, fatally wounding her, and police are looking for one of the drivers who fled the scene.
The bicyclist was riding in the intersection of McGowan Parkway and Dan Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when she was struck by a car and was seriously injured, according to a news release issued by Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after the first collision, the bicyclist was hit by another driver who did not realize that she was lying in the roadway, according to the release.
The first driver fled northbound on Evelyn Drive while the second driver waited for authorities. After they arrived, the bicyclist was taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.
Authorities are searching for the first driver, who was driving an older, dark-colored sedan with an angled spoiler, according to the release.
CHP asks anyone who has information regarding the collision to contact Officer La Pointe at the Yuba-Sutter office at (530) 674-5141.
