Here’s scene of fire at Kohl’s on Arden Way in Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department crews attack a fire at Kohl's on Arden Way, October 15, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service