Olivehurst woman identified by CHP as suspect in weekend hit-and-run that killed cyclist

An Olivehurst woman is being sought by authorities for her possible role in a hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist Saturday, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office is looking for information on the whereabouts of Violet Chance Johnson, 32, who is a person of interest in the hit-and-run that took place in Olivehurst, according to a news release.

Johnson is believed to be the driver of a dark blue 2004 Ford Focus, license plate No. 7LES039, that fled the scene of the collision at the intersection of McGowan Parkway and Dan Avenue, CHP said.

The female bicyclist in Saturday’s collision was struck by two vehicles around 7:50 p.m. Saturday and later pronounced dead at Rideout Memorial Hospital. The first driver fled northbound on Evelyn Drive while the second awaited authorities, according to the news release.

CHP asks anyone who has information regarding the collision to contact the Yuba-Sutter office at (530) 674-5141.

Violet Chance Johnson, 32, of Olivehurst California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office