Driver killed in 4-car collision after drifting into oncoming traffic near Yuba City, CHP says

A man died in a four-car collision near Yuba City after his vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic Tuesday evening.
The collision occurred around 7:50 p.m. when the 70-year-old man, driving a GMC southbound on State Route 70, crossed into the northbound lane for “unknown reasons,” according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.
Three other cars were in the northbound lane and attempted to avoid the GMC but did not have enough time to stop, the release said. The cars collided and scattered over an area on and around the highway – the GMC back in the southbound lane, a Dodge against a power pole, a Toyota in a nearby field and a Hyundai against a tree.
The 70-year-old man died, according to the news release, but all others involved in the collision only suffered minor injuries. Both the driver of the Hyundai and the passenger of the Dodge were taken to an area hospital for their injuries, according to the release.
State Route 70 was closed in both directions between Chandler Road and Sparrow Lane for three hours while California Highway Patrol officers investigated the crash, reported Chico area news outlet Action News Now.
Comments