What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Driver killed in 4-car collision after drifting into oncoming traffic near Yuba City, CHP says

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

October 24, 2018 10:55 AM

A man died in a four-car collision near Yuba City after his vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred around 7:50 p.m. when the 70-year-old man, driving a GMC southbound on State Route 70, crossed into the northbound lane for “unknown reasons,” according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Three other cars were in the northbound lane and attempted to avoid the GMC but did not have enough time to stop, the release said. The cars collided and scattered over an area on and around the highway – the GMC back in the southbound lane, a Dodge against a power pole, a Toyota in a nearby field and a Hyundai against a tree.

The 70-year-old man died, according to the news release, but all others involved in the collision only suffered minor injuries. Both the driver of the Hyundai and the passenger of the Dodge were taken to an area hospital for their injuries, according to the release.

State Route 70 was closed in both directions between Chandler Road and Sparrow Lane for three hours while California Highway Patrol officers investigated the crash, reported Chico area news outlet Action News Now.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question