CHP officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

A California Highway Patrol officer killed himself Tuesday afternoon near Elk Grove with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the CHP said.

Officer Sean Poore, 31, a nine-year veteran, was found dead in his patrol vehicle, the CHP said.

Sacramento County coroner’s records show he was found on Lambert Road beneath the Interstate 5 overpass, and broadcasts of scanner traffic maintained by Broadcastify.com indicate fire and Elk Grove police were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an “unresponsive” person.

The CHP said in a news release that “the circumstances of the officer’s death are still under investigation” and that no details could be released “at this time.”

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

Poore, of Folsom, had worked assignments in Marin County, with the Capitol Protection Section, the academy, Solano County and south Sacramento.

“Law enforcement agencies are traumatized with the death of one of their own,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the news release. “The response is even more devastating when that death comes at the officer’s own hand.”