Here’s the scene after the Roseville shooting at Fountains shopping center near Dave and Busters

Rabbi Mendy Cohen, director Chabad of Greater Sacramento said that the response to shooting in Pittsburgh should be "studying Tora, prayer and charity." During a service at Chabad of Greater Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Sacramento.
Sacramento is hosting the Firefighter World Combat Challenge in October 2018. The event challenges firefighters in full gear to complete an intense obstacle course laden with weights, stairs, fire hoses and mannequins. Here's why they do it.
Family and supporters rallied against a re-sentencing hearing for Nathan Ramazzini who was convicted of murdering Erik Ingebretsen when they where both 16 in 1997 on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in a Colusa County courthouse.
The Sacramento Police Department announced that local dispatch centers are equipped to receive and respond to 911 text messages, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. It's as simple as it sounds. Just sent a text message to 911 detailing your emergency.
With the opening game of the Kings season expected to bring thousands of fans into downtown on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Sacramento police say they are seeing a spike in crime reports in the K Street corridor.
