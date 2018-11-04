Authorities said Sunday they found the body of Bradford Dozier, who was last seen heading out to hike on Oct. 27, 2018.
Missing hiker found dead in Alpine County, deputies say

By Claire Morgan

November 04, 2018 03:32 PM

The body of a hiker who was reported missing on Oct 28 was found Saturday at the base of a cliff in Alpine County, officials reported on Sunday.

Bradford Dozier was last seen in Sacramento and had been the target of a search by the Sacramento Police Department.

Dozier’s car was found at the Evergreen Trailhead and authorities believe he was attempting to free climb the cliff.

“Mr. Dozier died as a result of his injuries when he fell approximately 200 feet as he attempted to free climb steep terrain on the north side of Peak 9626,” said a release from the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Dozier was described by family and friends as an avid and strong hiker who enjoyed climbing peaks in the Sierras.”

More than 140 people were involved in the search for Dozier. They included representatives from the Civil Air Patrol, the National Guard and California Highway Patrol, the release said.

