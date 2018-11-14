New details in fatal hit-and-run of Mira Loma freshman

A judge Tuesday refused to lower bail for a man accused of the fatal hit-and-run of a Mira Loma freshman, after prosecutors described how the boy was carried on the hood of the car for blocks before being abandoned on a lawn.

Edward Flores, 50, faces charges of felony hit and run and a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license in the Sept. 19 death of 14-year-old De’Sean Rowe-Manns. Flores, who has a Sacramento County criminal record stretching back more than a decade, was arrested Nov. 5 after weeks in hiding and after allegedly attempting to disguise his vehicle and replace its smashed windshield, prosecutors said Tuesday.

“I don’t want him released on bail. He ran for seven weeks. He killed my son,” Nancy Rowe-Manns told Sacramento Superior Court Judge Patrick Marlette, at Flores’ bail hearing Tuesday. Flores stood, his head bowed in the courtroom’s holding cell, as Rowe-Manns spoke.

De’Sean Rowe-Manns was walking his bicycle with friends in a Watt Avenue bike lane near Whitney Avenue early Sept. 19 when he was struck and carried screaming for help on the hood of a sport utility vehicle as it sped away, the boy’s friends told authorities.

Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Cody Wilkinson spelled out the length of time Flores would have had to drive with the injured De’Sean atop his hood.

“He would’ve had to have made two right turns with the victim on the windshield,” Wilkinson said. “He left the victim broken and dying on the side of the road.”

De’Sean’s badly injured body was found laying in a front yard several blocks away by California Highway Patrol officers and rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento where he died later that day.

Witnesses said a man later identified as Flores pulled down Potter Avenue, a few blocks from the collision, and laid the teen in the grass.

“I’m not a monster,” Flores told a Bee reporter in a Monday jailhouse interview. Flores said he turned himself over to authorities because he was “tired of looking over my shoulders.”

His attorney Vadim Kobrya said Flores, a fence installer with an autistic 7-year-old son, should be freed on his own recognizance with a promise to return to court.

“It would be irrational for him to leave,” Kobrya said.

“I don’t give a damn. Oh my God,” Nancy Rowe-Manns, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with her son‘s image, shouted from the gallery as she was comforted by family members and met by court bailiffs.

Marlette ordered Flores’ bail remain to at $130,000 declaring him a flight risk. Flores, who was arrested Nov. 5, remains held at Sacramento County Main Jail and will return to Marlette’s courtroom Dec. 11.