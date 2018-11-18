How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento

Sacramento will install 20 blocks of "parking protected bike lanes" next year in an effort to protect bicyclists on central city streets.
By
Up Next
Sacramento will install 20 blocks of "parking protected bike lanes" next year in an effort to protect bicyclists on central city streets.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Bicyclist killed in Carmichael, CHP says

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

November 18, 2018 12:15 PM

A Saturday evening collision left a cyclist dead in Carmichael, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a report of a collision at around 5:20 p.m. on Rampart Drive and Winding Way, where they found a 75-year-old Sacramento man who had been riding his bicycle when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to a news release from the CHP.

A 50-year-old Carmichael man was driving a red Lexus, the release said, when he entered an intersection at the same time as the biker, who was not using a light or wearing a helmet. The impact caused the biker to be thrown from his bicycle onto the roadway.

The incident is still under investigation, though the driver of the Lexus was evaluated and found not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the CHP at (916) 348-2337.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question