Bicyclist killed in Carmichael, CHP says

A Saturday evening collision left a cyclist dead in Carmichael, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a report of a collision at around 5:20 p.m. on Rampart Drive and Winding Way, where they found a 75-year-old Sacramento man who had been riding his bicycle when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to a news release from the CHP.

A 50-year-old Carmichael man was driving a red Lexus, the release said, when he entered an intersection at the same time as the biker, who was not using a light or wearing a helmet. The impact caused the biker to be thrown from his bicycle onto the roadway.

The incident is still under investigation, though the driver of the Lexus was evaluated and found not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the CHP at (916) 348-2337.