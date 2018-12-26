Christmas robbery: Victim robbed at gunpoint behind Stockton Boulevard business

One person was robbed last night behind a business on the 7800 block of Stockton Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Officials said the victim was allegedly held at gunpoint by a suspect who ordered the victim to surrender their belongings. The suspect then fled and remains at large. No further information on the identity of the suspect or the investigation are available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police tip line at 916-264-5471 or fill out this form on the city of Sacramento’s website.
