Another inmate ‘walks away’ from a California detention facility. It’s the third time this month

An inmate escaped from a minimum security state prison camp in Lake County on Monday morning, making this the third inmate to go missing out of a California Department of Corrections facility this month, according to a department news release.

Nicolas Dunning, 32, was discovered missing from Konocti Conservation Camp in Lake County at 7:40 a.m. after corrections officials said he “walked away” in a statement.

Dunning and the other 99 inmates at the camp were assisting in fighting wildfires in the area, according to officials.

Dunning is described by officials as a bald, green-eyed man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 181 pounds. He is serving a five-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and is considered to be a minimum security inmate.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Two other inmates escaped from Northern California earlier this month.

On Dec. 23, minimum security inmate Justin Franks, 22, walked away from Folsom State Prison. He is still at large.

Franks was serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, according to the department. He is white with brown eyes, short black hair and a light complexion, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds.

Shalom Mendoza, 21, was discovered missing from San Quentin State Prison Thursday after a 9:35 p.m. inmate count Thursday, according to a news release from the department. Mendoza was found Sunday in Paso Robles and was taken to the Salinas Valley State Prison.

Anyone who sees Dunning should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Dunning’s whereabouts is urged to call 530-257-2181, ext. 4173.