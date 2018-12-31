Man arrested for waving sword, machete in north Sacramento

A man was arrested Sunday in north Sacramento after allegedly waving a sword and a machete in the air and threatening motorists, Sacramento Police said.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 911 calls reporting the man and found him with weapons in his hands, waving them at people driving by, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. As officers approached him, he got on a bicycle and tried to flee. He had an “unsheathed knife in his hand and samurai sword hanging on him,” Chandler said.
The man eventually dropped his weapons but was uncooperative when officers tried to take him into custody. He started to walk toward a nearby bystander and officers used a bean bag gun to stop him and arrest him, Chandler said.
The man, identified as Dejuan Henry, 37, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a dirk or dagger, resisting arrest and violation of probation.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments