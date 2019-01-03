Mercedes crashes into apartment complex; driver transported for medical emergency

A car crashed into an apartment complex on Tuolumne Drive in the La Riviera area of Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon, and the driver was transported to the hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A white Mercedes-Benz collided with an apartment complex at 9160 Tuolumne Drive some time before 3:55 p.m., according to the CHP.
Officers responded to the scene and transported the driver of the vehicle to the Veterans Affairs hospital in Rancho Cordova for an unspecified medical emergency, the CHP said.
The collision did not cause any injuries, but did cause some property damage, CHP officials said.
