Six people displaced as house fire in Citrus Heights burns garage, attic

Six people were displaced Thursday evening by a house fire in Citrus Heights, authorities said.
Fire crews received a call at 5:18 p.m. to a home on Bayberry Court, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal, where they fought the fire in a two-story house’s garage and attic.
Metro Fire’s Twitter account said there were two people inside at the time, but they escaped uninjured.
Five adults and one child were temporarily displaced and received housing and clothing assistance from the Red Cross, Vestal said.
The fire was fully extinguished just before 6 p.m., Vestal said.
