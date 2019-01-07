Sacramento County hit with rush hour car crashes and road hazards

More than a dozen car crashes, multiple road hazards and at least two road closures were clogging roads in the Sacramento region on Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol incident logs.
Collisions were being reported from many of the major commute routes, including Highway 99 and Highway 50, CHP logs show. Ambulances were called out all over the county as well, but there were no reports of major injuries or deaths as of 6:30 p.m.. Most collisions occurred between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The incidents range from a defective traffic signal on 28th Street in Sacramento to a car crash involving two vehicles on southbound Highway 50 near Marconi Avenue that blocked off multiple lanes, the CHP incident logs said.
In Davis, Chiles road was blocked due to a fallen tree, the Davis Police Department said. It advised drivers to use a different path to get to Interstate 80.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
One road remained closed in Elk Grove as well, and Elk Grove Police Department spokesman Jason Jimenez said it was due to the storm that knocked out power for over 100,000 homes in the county. Debris blocked the roadway as of Sunday night, and Jimenez said he is unsure when it will be reopened.
Crews from SMUD are on the scene clearing the blockage, EGPD said.
CHP was unable to comment on why so many accidents and hazards occurred in such a short time, but as with the road closure in Elk Grove the incidents are likely related to the large storm that hit the area Sunday night.
Drivers should expect delays on major roadways and are urged to use caution to prevent further collisions and delays.
Comments