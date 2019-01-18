Man is arrested after locking himself in RV bathroom to evade Redding police

The Redding Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and evading arrest Thursday evening after he was found in someone else’s RV.
Brandon Frisbie was taken into custody after officers pried open a bathroom door in the RV that he had been hiding behind, according to a Police Department news release.
Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to Premier RV Resorts on North Boulder Drive, where they found a man inside a resident’s RV, according to the release.
The suspect had locked himself in the RV’s bathroom to evade police and refused to come out while physically blocking the door, according to the release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Officers eventually pried the door open and sent a K-9 named Otto into the bathroom, according to the release.
Frisbie was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. After his arrest, Frisbie lied about his identity and gave police a false name. He was later booked into the Shasta County jail, according to the release.
He had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on post-release community supervision for drug offenses, according to the release.
Comments