Fire at Auburn Boulevard storage facility destroys SUV, at least 10 storage units

A fire that started in an SUV and spread at an Auburn Boulevard storage facility damaged at least 10 units Sunday but resulted in no injuries.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District received a call regarding a vehicle fire around 4:45 p.m., Captain Brian Gonsalves said.
A nearby engine was in the area en route to a medical call and was diverted to the fire, reaching the storage facility three minutes later, Gonsalves said.
About 30 firefighters responded, and upon arrival, the fire had spread from an SUV, which was parked nearby, to several storage units, Gonsalves said.
Crews knocked down the fire quickly and it was fully contained by 5:06 p.m., Gonsalves said.
Gonsalves said there were people at the storage facility as the fire raged, and crews could not be sure what kinds of flammable or potentially hazardous materials may have been stored inside, so speed was essential to ensure safety.
“There’s no telling what’s inside, so we just have to have some caution when we’re going in there,” he said.
The cause of the initial vehicle fire is still under investigation, Gonsalves said.
