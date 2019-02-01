Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Major big rig crash closes Highway 50 in both directions at Mather Field Road

By Michael McGough

February 01, 2019 10:03 PM

Crews respond to major collision on Highway 50

A major multi-vehicle collision Friday night on Highway 50 closed all lanes in both directions at Mather Field Road as emergency personnel responded.
By
Up Next
A major multi-vehicle collision Friday night on Highway 50 closed all lanes in both directions at Mather Field Road as emergency personnel responded.
By

All lanes of Highway 50 were closed in each direction at Mather Field Road after a collision involving a big rig and at least one other vehicle caused injuries and debris.

The crash was reported about 9 p.m. and resulted from a semi-truck that had jackknifed across all four lanes, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs. CHP was diverting traffic to Mather Field Road in each direction as of 9:30 p.m.

At that time, a Target big-rig truck remained in the far left lane and a pickup truck was in the center median with frontal damage, both in the eastbound direction. Emergency responders were handling debris from busted concrete on the center divider and both sides of the freeway.

CHP logs indicate minor injuries were reported.

CHP indicated the eastbound far right lane side had been cleared as of 9:50 p.m. and would reopen within a few minutes.

The Target truck was fully loaded with merchandise, according to CHP’s log.

More than a dozen emergency vehicles from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Rancho Cordova police, CHP and Sacramento Metro Fire District responded to the scene.

A major multi-vehicle collision Friday night on Highway 50 closed all lanes in both directions at Mather Field Road as emergency personnel responded.

By

  Comments  