Auburn police arrest 24-year-old man they said sent sexually explicit images to minor

Auburn police arrested a man they say sent sexual images to a 15-year-old girl after she reported their interactions to authorities last month.
Ulises Arellano-Torres, 24, was arrested on suspicion of sending sexual images to a minor, communicating with a minor for the purpose of sexual gratification and possession of child pornography, according to an Auburn Police Department news release.
“I want to commend the victim for coming forward to report this crime. She is a brave young woman who took a stand by reporting she was taken advantage by an adult predator,” Auburn Police Chief Ryan L. Kinnan said in the news release.
Police received information about the allegations against Arellano-Torres Jan. 21 and arrested him following an investigation that involved interviewing multiple witnesses, police said.
No other information about the investigation was released.
Police believe there may be additional individuals who may have information related to this case and are encouraging them to come forward. Anyone with information should call 530-823-4237, ext. 207, or 530-823-4237.
