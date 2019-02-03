Man in Washington jail suspected of killing 60-year-old El Dorado woman

Authorities have found the man they believe to be responsible for the suspicious death of a 60-year-old El Dorado woman.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday that 26-year-old Tanner M. Seals is a suspect in the murder of Helen Hoover (née McKinney).
Seals is currently incarcerated in Adams County, Washington, on unrelated charges, according to the department, though deputies have been able to question him and will extradite him to El Dorado County, where he will be charged with murder.
On Dec. 18, deputies responded to a home in El Dorado, a community southwest of Placerville, to find Hoover dead. An autopsy found that McKinney died from blunt force trauma. She had last made contact with friends and family on Nov. 29.
A homicide investigation found no sign of forced entry to Hoover’s home, but her vehicle – a white Nissan Z-series convertible – was missing. The convertible was found in Sacramento a month later.
