Man arrested in Mount Shasta for jumping on moving Amtrak, honking horn while drunk, shirtless

Dylan Thomas Baldini, 26, of McCloud was arrested in Mount Shasta early Monday morning after jumping on a moving Amtrak train while intoxicated and shirtless, and honking the horn repeatedly. Baldini was booked in the Siskiyou County Jail. Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office