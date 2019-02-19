Crime - Sacto 911

Watch CHP helicopter rescue two missing skiers and a dog from snowy El Dorado mountain

By Michael McGough

February 19, 2019 12:34 PM

CHP rescues missing skiers, dog by hoisting them to safety off Highway 88

Two skiers and their dog, all reported missing Saturday afternoon, were rescued from snowy mountain conditions Monday by a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescue team.
Two skiers and their dog, all reported missing Saturday afternoon, were rescued from snowy mountain conditions Monday by a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescue team.
Two skiers and their dog, all reported missing Saturday afternoon, were rescued from snowy mountain conditions Monday by a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescue team.

The ski group was located in a remote area a few miles away from Highway 88 at Peddler Hill, CHP’s Valley Division Air Operations said in a Facebook post.

The trio stayed alive for roughly two days by constructing a “snow cave” amid below-freezing temperatures, CHP said in the post.

The two skiers and their dog, Parker, were hoisted from the mountain, as video shared by CHP shows.

CALSTAR and Care Flight Air Ambulances transported the skiers to Roseville’s Sutter Medical Center for treatment of exposure to the cold.

