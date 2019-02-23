This ‘pimp’ used drugs and threats to prostitute women in Tri-Cities, prosecutors say

A 29-year-old California man allegedly lived “a life of luxury” with new clothes, jewelry and other goods by prostituting women in the Tri-Cities and throughout Eastern Washington.
One of Robert S. Tillman’s victims, who is just 17, was forced to be with six to 10 men a day, seven days a week, claim federal prosecutors.
Tillman made the arrangements and charged at least $200 an hour. He would keep the women drugged daily, threaten violence with a gun and sometimes hide in hotel bathrooms while the women performed the sex acts, said Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Herzog.
If convicted as charged, Tillman could spend the rest of his life in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years.
He is charged in U.S. District Court with nine felonies, including child sex trafficking, benefiting from child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
He also has three counts each of sex trafficking and benefiting from sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
A federal grand jury returned the indictment in January.
‘Selling commercial sex acts’
The details of the crimes were revealed by Herzog during a recent detention hearing in Richland’s federal building.
Magistrate Judge Mary K. Dimke ordered Tillman locked up until trial, saying the allegations “are incredibly serious.”
“The grand jury found probable cause to believe (Tillman) engaged in selling commercial sex acts of multiple victims, including a minor victim,” Dimke wrote in her order.
Tillman “is alleged to have threatened violence and used force (including striking victims and using and threatening use of firearm) to coerce his victims and used narcotics to subdue his victims, including a minor victim.”
In addition to Washington state, Tillman is accused of trafficking the women in this case in Phoenix and Utah.
He is from Sacramento, but lived in Arizona for six months and was arrested at a homeless tent city in the Seattle area.
Kennewick lawyer Adam R. Pechtel said it is difficult to know what is being alleged in the case because the indictment against his client is sparse. He added that he’s waiting for physical evidence and not just statements from federal prosecutors.
Request for return to Sacramento
Tillman became heavily addicted to methamphetamine a year ago, and is in need of a substance abuse evaluation and inpatient treatment, said Pechtel.
He asked for Tillman’s release on bond so he can live with his brother in Sacramento, accept a job offer with a construction company and finish the eight credits he needs to get an associate degree in construction management.
But Herzog questioned if Tillman would return to Washington for future hearings, including his scheduled April 15 trial.
Tillman has convictions for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime, and did a three-year stint in prison.
Dimke, in reviewing Tillman’s criminal record, added he had numerous other charges that were dismissed as the result of plea bargains.
She said that violent history and the recent instability in Tillman’s life raise concerns that he is a potential danger to the community if released.
‘Pimp’ threatened women with gun
Herzog told the court that, according to the victims, Tillman would refer to himself as a pimp and a Piru, which is a California-based gang and also a backronym for Pimps in Red Uniforms.
One adult woman told investigators she ran into Tillman at the Rodeway Inn in Pasco and asked him for a cigarette.
Two days later she noticed a certain “tall woman” was no longer with Tillman, and he said she was gone because she could no longer make money for him, Herzog said.
Tillman then pointed a gun at the woman and said she had to “turn tricks” for him or he would hurt her friends, he said.
Tillman would take the women city to city throughout Eastern Washington, often traveling by Uber or taxi. Herzog mentioned hotels in Pasco, Kennewick, Yakima and Wenatchee.
Tillman allegedly made the women have unprotected sex, and would get violent, with victims reporting being hit, having a gun pushed into their side and one occasion when he fired a gun out a hotel window.
He knew that one of the girls was under age, but said everyone had to be told she was 19 because he couldn’t be involved with minors, said Herzog.
Three different victims corroborated each others’ statements, along with hotel and phone records and conversations found in Tillman’s Facebook accounts, he said.
