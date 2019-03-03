Crime - Sacto 911

No more clowning around: Man arrested by Stockton police for Halloween assault in clown costume

By Vincent Moleski

March 03, 2019 02:18 PM

Matthew Davies, 41, was arrested by the Stockton Police Department on Friday March 1, 2019 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an Oct. 31, 2018 incident. Stockton Police Department
A man was arrested by the Stockton Police Department Friday after a four-month investigation that linked him to an incident last Halloween when a clown was reported harassing a family and assaulting someone.

Matthew Davies, 41, was taken into custody on suspicion of assaulting a man with a glass bottle while dressed up as a clown on Oct. 31, 2018, according to a news release issued by the department.

Davies is alleged to have been running around yelling at trick-or-treaters in the area of Chesapeake Circle and Embarcadero Drive when he approached a man with his family, according to the release.

The man told the clown to stop and tried to defend himself, but he was hit in the side of the head with a glass bottle and was later taken to a hospital, according to the release.

Davies was booked into the San Joaquin County jail. The Record, a Stockton-based newspaper, reported in 2013 that he was sentenced to prison for operating five medical marijuana ventures in Stockton and California in violation of federal drug laws.

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

