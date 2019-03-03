No more clowning around: Man arrested by Stockton police for Halloween assault in clown costume

A man was arrested by the Stockton Police Department Friday after a four-month investigation that linked him to an incident last Halloween when a clown was reported harassing a family and assaulting someone.
Matthew Davies, 41, was taken into custody on suspicion of assaulting a man with a glass bottle while dressed up as a clown on Oct. 31, 2018, according to a news release issued by the department.
Davies is alleged to have been running around yelling at trick-or-treaters in the area of Chesapeake Circle and Embarcadero Drive when he approached a man with his family, according to the release.
The man told the clown to stop and tried to defend himself, but he was hit in the side of the head with a glass bottle and was later taken to a hospital, according to the release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Davies was booked into the San Joaquin County jail. The Record, a Stockton-based newspaper, reported in 2013 that he was sentenced to prison for operating five medical marijuana ventures in Stockton and California in violation of federal drug laws.
Comments