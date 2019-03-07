1 killed, 4 injured in Old North Sacramento apartment fire

One person was killed, four were injured and six others were displaced by an apartment fire early Thursday morning in Old North Sacramento, fire officials said.
The fire at a complex in the 2600 block of Altos Avenue resulted in the death of a black male adult, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said. No other identifying details were immediately available.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire that was first reported 1:44 a.m. Thursday, and ignited in an upstairs apartment in the four-unit complex, Wade said.
Four people living in the same unit where the man was found dead were injured from the fire or from breaking windows to escape, Wade said, and there were reports two of the occupants jumped from the second-floor apartment to the ground.
All four of the injured people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wade said that of the five people inside the unit that caught fire, three were residents and two were visiting, and Wade said it was unknown whether the man who died lived there.
While only one unit was directly involved in the fire, three units sustained smoke and water damage, displacing six additional people, Wade said.
