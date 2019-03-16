2 arrested after Redding police find stolen handgun and drugs during a traffic stop

Two Redding residents were arrested early Saturday morning after police found drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop.
Officers pulled over Stephanie Nichole Madigan, 30, for multiple traffic stop violations at about 1:30 a.m., according to a Redding Police Department news release.
Madigan, who has a suspended license, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said.
The officers also noticed a small plastic baggy of heroin sitting in her lap, while another small plastic baggy containing additional drugs was also found in Madigan’s possession, police said.
Robert Duane Clark, 53, a passenger in the vehicle, was on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle and was found to be in possession of 2.1 grams of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe, police said.
A loaded, stolen handgun was also found during a search of the vehicle, which police believe belongs to Madigan.
Madigan and Clark were both arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Clark is also facing a probation violation, while Madigan could be charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a suspended license and carrying a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle, police said.
