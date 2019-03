Just happened: See the geyser of water shooting up off Florin Road (March 19, 2019)

March 19, 2019

Sacramento Fire Department Engine 16 arrived at 4300 block of Florin Road, dispatched for flooding at 9:30 a.m. March 19, 2019. Instead, crews found a geyser from a busted pipe. Engine 16 isolated the area so no injuries occur until fix is done.