Mail packages with odd odor prompt evacuation at CHP headquarters in Sacramento

About 200 employees were evacuated from the CHP building in the 700 block of North 7th Street after suspicious packages were found, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019.

Two hundred employees were evacuated from a California Highway Patrol headquarters building in Sacramento for close to two hours after workers reported receiving at least two mail packages that smelled like pesticide.

CHP spokeswoman Fran Clader said the packages were from known senders and had arrived Wednesday morning in a delivery van from the post office.

Clader said at noon that the evacuation was lifted with no dangerous materials found by fire crews.

Clader had said earlier that officials did not suspect criminal intent, but ordered the evacuation “out of an abundance of caution” while hazmat crews dealt with the packages.

The building in the 700 block of North 7th Street was evacuated minutes after the initial call was made to fire dispatchers just after 10 a.m.

CHP headquarters spokesman Officer Ian Hoey said no injuries were reported.