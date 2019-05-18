Tractor driver arrested after leading deputies on a ‘chase’ in Rancho Cordova

A man in a tractor led deputies on a “chase” Friday night when he refused to pull over in Rancho Cordova.

The man was driving the tractor erratically on Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road around 9:20 p.m. When deputies tried to contact the man, he refused to pull over. Instead, he took them on a “very low speed” chase for about a mile.

The man was arrested when he finally pulled over about 20 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said. Alcohol was possibly a factor in the case, which is under investigation.