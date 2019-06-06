4 women indicted, accused of distributing meth, heroin at Sacramento fast food parking lots

What happens to your brain on opioids More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your

Three Sacramento women and a fourth from Vallejo face a max of life in prison and multimillion-dollar fines, accused last month in a federal indictment of involvement in a methamphetamine and heroin ring in Sacramento County.

Jeanna Quesenberry, of Vallejo, and Staci Blanton, Nancy Phillips and Katherine Fuimaono, all of Sacramento, are accused on a count of conspiracy and 12 counts of distributing methamphetamine or heroin, according to a grand jury indictment filed May 9 in U.S. District Court in Sacramento that was unsealed this week.

The indictment says the defendants knowingly distributed methamphetamine, with multiple transactions exceeding 100 grams, or substances containing a “detectable amount” of heroin, between January 2016 and December 2016.

Two counts in the indictment allege that defendants distributed heroin from fast food parking lots in Sacramento County. One count against Quesenberry says a Sept. 22, 2016, transaction took place in the parking lot of a Wendy’s on Northgate Boulevard; another count stemming from the same date involved an alleged transaction in the lot of a McDonald’s on Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blanton and Quesenberry were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into Sacramento County jail Tuesday, where they remain in custody with no bail. Both pleaded not guilty before Judge Edmund Brennan on Tuesday, with their next court date set for Aug. 26.

The indictment was filed by U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott for the Eastern District of California, and kept under seal until this week.

Blanton was additionally ordered to forfeit a home on Millet Way in Northgate, a court filing signed by Scott dated Wednesday shows.

Quesenberry, the lead defendant, reportedly has ties to the Family Affiliated Irish Mafia, the Bay Area News Group reported.

If convicted, all four defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, as well as fines as high as $10 million for each count of distributing methamphetamine.