Suspect in Woodland massage parlor homicide on his way to trial

The Woodland man arrested in connection with a stabbing death in a massage parlor last year is finally on his way to trial, according to court records.

Rohail Sarwar, 27, was arrested last August on suspicion of homicide for the death of 51-year old Junying Lu at Cottonwood Massage.

Sarwar was identified as a person of interest from video surveillance and arrested after being interviewed by officials.

The surveillance captured Sarwar purchasing a knife before entering and leaving the massage parlor with a red substance covering his hands, the Davis Enterprise reported.

Sarwar has denied any involvement in the killing, pleading not guilty to the charges against him.

In April, lawyers requested a competency to stand trial hearing and Sarwar underwent a psychological evaluation, according to Yolo County Superior Court records. It was determined Thursday that Sarwar was competent to stand trial.





His trial is scheduled to begin July 15 at 8:30 a.m. under Yolo County Superior Court Judge Paul Richardson.