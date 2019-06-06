Crime - Sacto 911
Squaw Valley man arrested for child pornography possession, police say
A Squaw Valley man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told authorities that William Heacox, 71, was downloading child porn from his Squaw Valley home, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Heacox, a resident of Squaw Valley and Scottsdale, Arizona, was served multiple search warrants at both homes.
During the search, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Truckee Police and Scottsdale police departments, collected several images of underage boys for evidence.
Heacox was booked into the Placer County Jail on $1,050,000 bail, officials said.