Squaw Valley man arrested for child pornography possession, police say

William Heacox, 71, was arrested in his Squaw Valley home on suspicion of possessing child pornography Wednesday, authorities said. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A Squaw Valley man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told authorities that William Heacox, 71, was downloading child porn from his Squaw Valley home, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Heacox, a resident of Squaw Valley and Scottsdale, Arizona, was served multiple search warrants at both homes.

During the search, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Truckee Police and Scottsdale police departments, collected several images of underage boys for evidence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Heacox was booked into the Placer County Jail on $1,050,000 bail, officials said.