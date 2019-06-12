Crime - Sacto 911
Suspect arrested in string of ‘significant’ Rancho Cordova residential burglaries, police say
A suspect has been arrested in connection with four residential burglaries earlier this year in Rancho Cordova, in which “significant” amounts of personal property were taken, police said.
Aaron Amison, 23, was initially detained during a vehicle stop in March, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a news release Tuesday evening.
He was then arrested by Sacramento police on a warrant stemming from 2018 felony charges of robbery and having a concealed firearm in his vehicle, according to inmate booking information available online.
Amison was later connected by detectives to four burglaries in Rancho Cordova’s Stone Creek neighborhood that occurred in February and March, police said, with charges filed later in May.
Detectives located the stolen property from all four burglaries and returned the property to each of the owners, according to Tuesday’s news release.
Amison was booked into the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove on May 1. He is being held with no possibility of bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.
