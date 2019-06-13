Man sentenced for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl he was babysitting, Sacramento DA says

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 11 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019.

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl he was babysitting, Sacramento County prosecutors said.

Darius Wells, 30, was the caretaker of a 3-year-old girl while her mother was working, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office. When the mother came home from work at 4 a.m. the night of the assault, the girl told her mother how Wells had hurt her and was immediately taken to a hospital, the release said.

The girl underwent a sexual assault exam, which found DNA evidence matching Wells, the release said. Wells was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail on March 8, 2016, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

Wells, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted by a jury May 9 on felony charges of committing a sex act with a child under 10 years old and a lewd act upon a child.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was sentenced Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court by Judge Gerrit Wood, the news release said.