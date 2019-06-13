Crime - Sacto 911
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl he was babysitting, Sacramento DA says
A man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl he was babysitting, Sacramento County prosecutors said.
Darius Wells, 30, was the caretaker of a 3-year-old girl while her mother was working, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office. When the mother came home from work at 4 a.m. the night of the assault, the girl told her mother how Wells had hurt her and was immediately taken to a hospital, the release said.
The girl underwent a sexual assault exam, which found DNA evidence matching Wells, the release said. Wells was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail on March 8, 2016, according to Sheriff’s Department records.
Wells, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted by a jury May 9 on felony charges of committing a sex act with a child under 10 years old and a lewd act upon a child.
He was sentenced Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court by Judge Gerrit Wood, the news release said.
