North Sacramento shootout in pictures

A Sacramento police SWAT vehicle responds to a shooting on Redwood Avenue on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sacramento.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Sacramento County Sheriffs deputies talk to each other on Grove Avenue in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, near the 200 block of Redwood Avenue where an armed subject was firing on police officers. Initial reports indicated that an officer was down in a backyard of a home.
Daniel Kim
A Sacramento Police officer involved in the shooting on Redwood Avenue moves across a street in tactical gear on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sacramento.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
A Citrus Heights armored police vehicle responds to a shooting on Redwood Avenue in the Noralto neighborhood of Sacramento on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Sacramento firefighters watch a police armored vehicle respond to a shooting on Redwood Avenue on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sacramento.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Neighbors are escorted to safety by Sacramento police after an officer was shot in a backyard on Redwood Avenue on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sacramento.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Neighbors are escorted to safety by Sacramento Police after officers were involved in a shooting on Redwood Avenue on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sacramento.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Sacramento police officers and firefighters are on scene at a shooting on Redwood Avenue on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sacramento.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Sacramento Police officers respond to a shooting on Redwood Avenue on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Sacramento.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Mathew McGarity, 23, left, holds Brittany Bradley, 24, at the intersection of Grove and Barrette avenues, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, as they wait behind the police cordon near the stretch of Redwood Avenue where an armed subject was firing on police officers. Initial reports indicated that an officer was down in a backyard of a home.
Daniel Kim
