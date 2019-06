Crime - Sacto 911 Watch the court appearance of Adel Ramos, charged with killing Officer Tara O’Sullivan June 24, 2019 05:47 PM

Adel Ramos, who is charged with shooting Sacramento police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, is arraigned in court at the Sacramento Main Jail on Monday, June 24, 2019. He appeared wearing a bandage over a forehead wound officials say was self-inflicted.