See suspected serial rapist Mark Manteuffel arraigned in court July 05, 2019 07:47 PM

Mark Manteuffel, 59, appeared in court on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Sacramento. Manteuffel was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the crimes and faces charges connected to at least three rapes in Sacramento and Yolo counties in the 1990s.