Watch huge flames shoot out of house in Lincoln as firefighters arrive July 22, 2019 12:16 PM

Crews battled a massive house fire on Sunday in the 900 block of Santorini Lane in Lincoln. Lincoln Fire Department, Rocklin Fire, Roseville Fire and Cal Fire crews also responded to blaze around 7:15 p.m., July 19, 2019.