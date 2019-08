Crime - Sacto 911 See Elk Grove Ford bomb threat suspect cuffed, arrested at home August 20, 2019 05:27 PM

On August 17, 2019, officers responded to a bomb threat at Elk Grove Ford. Detectives picked up the investigation and identified the suspect as Erik Schiecke of Sacramento. On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, detectives arrested Schiecke at his home.