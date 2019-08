Crime - Sacto 911 Tracy police release new surveillance videos in fatal stabbing of Sikh man August 30, 2019 04:25 PM

As the family of Parmjit Singh announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, police released new video around the time of the fatal stabbing, August 25, 2019, about 9 p.m. in the Gretchen Tally Park area.