Crime - Sacto 911 See the arrest of alleged Craigslist concert ticket scammer in Placer County September 16, 2019 02:10 PM

Placer County investigators arrested Dutch Flat resident Carly Miles, 23, for allegedly selling fraudulent concert tickets on Craigslist for $1,800. Detectives arrested Miles on suspicion of theft by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a felony.