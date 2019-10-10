Search warrant in Magalia nabs 9 on charges from drugs to child endangerment

Getty Images

A search warrant served in the Butte County town of Magalia led to the arrest of nine people on multiple drug and firearm related charges, as well as one count of child endangerment, according to a press release.

Deputies with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office had been observing a house since September after being told the residence was being used to traffic drugs. The warrant was served on the 14000 block of Skyway, where 12 individuals and a child were located, according to the department.

Items found in the residence included a firearm, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine packaged for sale, the press release said. The child was taken into custody by Child Protective Services, according to police.

Terence Wharton, 67, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, maintaining a residence where narcotics are sold and managing a property where narcotics are sold.

Chad Wharton, 41, was arrested for felony child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The seven other individuals were arrested on charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine for sale and a felony warrant.