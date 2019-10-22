Camp counselor arrested for alleged touching of young girls, Nevada County officials say

Joshua Solt, 29, of Truckee was arrested by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office after they had received allegations that he had touched six female minors inappropriately, authorities say. Nevada County Sheriff's Office

A camp counselor at Gateway Mountain Center was arrested after allegations surfaced that he had touched six female teenagers inappropriately over the weekend, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Solt of Truckee was working as a camp counselor trainee and was identified by the victims. The six girls, who ranged between 12 and 14 years old, reported the incidents as guests of the camp, authorities said.

Solt, 29, was contacted by authorities Monday. Deputies said during the course of their investigation they learned that Solt had a history of being terminated by employers due to allegations of acting inappropriately with female minors.

Solt was arrested and booked on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and being at least 10 years older than the victim, according to authorities. He is being held on $105,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.