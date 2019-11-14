Sacramento man arrested after assault on elderly woman, police say

Sacramento police arrested a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon in Southside Park, causing minor injuries, authorities said.

Police responded at 2:23 p.m. to a report from a woman in her 80s who said she had been assaulted at a business in the 2200 block of 10th Street, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said.

Bystanders had restrained the man by the time officers arrived, Chan said, and investigators determined that a “physical assault” lasting “several minutes” had taken place.

Chan said it was not clear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Mitchell Craig Barber, 42, was arrested and booked for felony charges of causing pain, suffering or injury to an elder adult; kidnapping; and false imprisonment, Sacramento County jail records show. All three charges were related to Tuesday’s incident, Chan said.

Barber is a Sacramento-based freelance journalist whose work has appeared in publications including The Sacramento Bee and the Sacramento News & Review.

The Bee has terminated its relationship with Barber.

Barber was booked into the jail with bail set at $100,000.