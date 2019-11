Crime - Sacto 911 ‘We can never let this happen again to another child.’ Supporters of student who died after being restrained call for awareness November 17, 2019 09:04 PM

Supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil for Max Benson outside the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, the autistic student who died last year after being restrained at his El Dorado Hills school.