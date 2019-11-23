El Dorado County teen convicted of murdering stepfather sentenced to juvenile lockup

An El Dorado County teen who murdered his stepfather was sentenced last week to a juvenile lockup.

Reid Butler faced 50 years to life for the crime if he was tried as an adult but a judge denied a request to have him moved into an adult court.

In April 2017, Butler was ordered to do yard work as a punishment for getting in trouble at school. He left the lawnmower running in the front yard and re-entered the Diamond Springs home where he lived through an open bedroom window.

Reid Butler retrieved a handgun and shot Erik Butler, 41, in the back of the head, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Reid Butler left in his stepfather’s truck and spent the rest of the day with friends.

Reid, then 16 and a student at Union Mine High School, was later arrested. In May 2019, he admitted to killing Erik with a firearm and was later convicted of first-degree murder.

He will be 25 years old when released.