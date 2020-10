Crime - Sacto 911 See serial rapist Matt Manteuffel sentenced in Sacramento court to 29 years in prison October 23, 2020 08:30 PM

Serial rapist Matt Manteuffel is sentenced, Friday Oct. 23, 2020, in Sacramento Superior Court to 29 years in state prison. Manteuffel hid for two decades before DNA detective work tracked down the former federal prison guard in Georgia.