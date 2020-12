Crime - Sacto 911 ‘I wish you went another route.’ Parents of teenagers killed in Arden mall shooting speak November 30, 2020 09:05 PM

Dwayne and Jayda James, parents of teenage brothers fatally shot at Arden Fair mall, talk during a press conference on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Sacramento Public Safety Center about forgiving suspected shooter Damario Beck, 18, after his arrest.